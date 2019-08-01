Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.46 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $51,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $115.33. 223,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,958. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

