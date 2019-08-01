Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 498,153 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $61,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Omnicom Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.10. 35,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,952. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.