Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 37,177 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,177 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.58% of Everest Re Group worth $58,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Everest Re Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.63.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,743.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total value of $259,914.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,112.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

