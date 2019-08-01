RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Shares Down 0.5%

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.27, 1,060 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKAGY)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

