Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Rexnord had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. 6,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 104,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,875,733.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,841.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $109,008.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,781 shares in the company, valued at $545,757.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,976 shares of company stock worth $8,429,388 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

