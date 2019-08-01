Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.19-1.21 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.19-1.21 EPS.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 1,026,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,395. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

