Reviewing Vale (NYSE:VALE) & Bullfrog Gold (NYSE:BFGC)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vale alerts:

19.2% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vale and Bullfrog Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $36.58 billion 1.85 $6.86 billion $1.85 7.02 Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Bullfrog Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 10.03% 23.20% 11.25% Bullfrog Gold N/A N/A -143.46%

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Bullfrog Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 11 2 0 2.00 Bullfrog Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $13.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Bullfrog Gold.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bullfrog Gold does not pay a dividend. Vale pays out 2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vale beats Bullfrog Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Bullfrog Gold Company Profile

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on State lands, private lands, and Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 4,790 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Kopr Resources Corp. and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corp. in July 2011. Bullfrog Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.