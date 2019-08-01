Revain Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip, Kuna, OKEx and BTC-Alpha. Revain has a market cap of $53.33 million and $1.40 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00278130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.01467942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00116137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit, BitFlip, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.