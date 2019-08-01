Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,124 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 90,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.