Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 30,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.83.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.95 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.