Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

Shares of ECL opened at $201.73 on Thursday. Ecolab has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

