Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY19 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $95.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,952. Repligen has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright upgraded Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

