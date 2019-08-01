Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RNSHF remained flat at $$46.68 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 124. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.