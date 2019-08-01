Remme Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, Gate.io and IDEX. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $296,692.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $600.16 or 0.05776806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000188 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000946 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

