Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.16. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,891,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

