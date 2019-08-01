Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.61. 406,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,208. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.25.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

