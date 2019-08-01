Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 184,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,766.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Loic Tassel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,135 shares of company stock valued at $24,343,655. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.63. 3,678,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,375. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $290.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.