RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.21 million.RealPage also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.73-1.77 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.35. 986,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $11,882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,007,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,523,058.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,162.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,755.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,793 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,347. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

