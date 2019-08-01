RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report sales of $183.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.70 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $175.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $760.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.02 million to $768.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $833.11 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $860.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 13.01%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.38. 2,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,679. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $171.54.

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $75,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $421,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $3,300,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,592,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 91.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 196,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,469,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.