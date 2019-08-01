Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $162,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 33,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,244. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

