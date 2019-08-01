Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 78,282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 91,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

RMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

