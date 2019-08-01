Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.06. 932,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other Rapid7 news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $525,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,537 shares of company stock worth $6,675,522 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 80.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.