Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $287,532 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1,319.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

