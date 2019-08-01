Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Ralph Lauren worth $63,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,271,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after acquiring an additional 547,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $72,636,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.06.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 357,140 shares of company stock worth $39,388,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RL stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.39. 50,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

