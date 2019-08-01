Quasarcoin Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $6,460.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,301,926 coins and its circulating supply is 168,301,926 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.