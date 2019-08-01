Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $15.51 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $24,823.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029960 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02106735 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,685,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

