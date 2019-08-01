Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.52), RTT News reports. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services updated its FY19 guidance to $2.99 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.99-3.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. 303,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $67,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,421,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9,426.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 924,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 914,360 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 273,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

