Quant (QNT) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Quant token can currently be bought for $8.08 or 0.00080620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $97.51 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00418512 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001582 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.