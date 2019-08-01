Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56, RTT News reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KWR traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.27. 71,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,411. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.65. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $162.87 and a 12-month high of $224.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $50,412.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

