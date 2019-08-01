Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.27. The company had a trading volume of 71,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,411. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.97. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $162.87 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,248,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

