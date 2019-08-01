Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.