Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for TriMas Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.54%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriMas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TRS opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. TriMas has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In related news, Director Eugene A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $459,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,427,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 804,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TriMas by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,698 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

