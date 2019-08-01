Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Cut by Analyst

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

NYSE APTV opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Aptiv has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.