Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Raised by Analyst

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $4.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s FY2019 earnings at $19.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.80 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $308.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $345.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $358.96. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,740 shares of company stock worth $19,666,996. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

