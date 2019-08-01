Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.86 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in U.S. Silica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Silica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

