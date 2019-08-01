PutinCoin Trading Down 3.6% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $149,744.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00035276 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004196 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00159378 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005542 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045520 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 758,886,821 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

