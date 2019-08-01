Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 10th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Provident Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

PROV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on PROV shares. FIG Partners lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

