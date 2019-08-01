ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Trading Down 2%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.93, 207 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

