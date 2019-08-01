ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Shares Down 0.4%

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.49 and last traded at $34.31, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

