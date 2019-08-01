Propy (PRO) One Day Volume Tops $178,194.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Propy has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $178,194.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,373,486 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

