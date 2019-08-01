ProCurrency Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. ProCurrency has a total market capitalization of $89,243.00 and approximately $6,410.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.31 or 0.02146811 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000299 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009984 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,009,920,682 coins and its circulating supply is 102,845,801 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

