Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at SunTrust Banks

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.65.

PG stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. 2,919,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,375. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $290.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loic Tassel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,818. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,135 shares of company stock worth $24,343,655. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after buying an additional 775,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after buying an additional 788,247 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,975,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

