Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.65.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.05. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $2,136,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,135 shares of company stock worth $24,343,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,975,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.