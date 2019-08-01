Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.70-4.93 EPS and its FY20 guidance to 4.70-4.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 316,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market cap of $290.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,135 shares of company stock worth $24,343,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.65.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.