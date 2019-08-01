PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $75,762.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00276179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.01402300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00112113 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

