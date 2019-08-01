Private Vista LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.69. 3,504,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,142,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.