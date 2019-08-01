Private Vista LLC Sells 70,437 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Private Vista LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Vista LLC owned about 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 190,912 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 600.9% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 49,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.