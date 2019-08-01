Private Vista LLC Sells 366 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Vista LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 220.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $11.83 on Thursday, reaching $256.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,337. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $248.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.70.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

