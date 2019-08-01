Private Vista LLC Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Vista LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,724.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $61,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $9,467,749. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $207.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $202.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

