Private Vista LLC Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 439,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

